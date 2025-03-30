Donald Trump hints at exploring paths to a third term as United States president despite constitutional limits.

US President Donald Trump has said he is “not joking” about seeking a third term in office, which is barred by the US Constitution.

Speaking in a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump directly addressed speculation over a potential third term, saying, “No, I’m not joking. I’m not joking,” but added, “It is far too early to think about it.”

“There are methods which you could do it, as you know,” he said, without elaborating on potential legal or political avenues.

The US Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two four-year terms, whether consecutive or not.

The 22nd Amendment says “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice”.

Trump was asked in the NBC interview about a scenario where his running mate, Vice President JD Vance, could assume office before stepping aside to allow him to take over. Trump acknowledged the possibility, stating, “That’s one” approach.

“But there are others, too,” he added, hinting at alternative strategies without elaborating further.

‘We’re working on it’

Overturning this amendment would require a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the 50 US states.

Trump, who began his second, non-consecutive term in January, has repeatedly alluded to extending his time in office.

Some of his allies have also floated the idea of keeping him in power beyond 2028, while Trump himself has occasionally teased about the possibility, often in ways that taunt his political opponents.

If he were to pursue another term in the 2028 election, Trump, who was the oldest president to be inaugurated in the US in January 2025, would then be 82 years old.

The precedent of a two-term limit dates back to 1796, when George Washington voluntarily stepped down after two terms.

This tradition remained largely unchallenged for over 140 years until Franklin D Roosevelt won a third term in 1940 amid the Great Depression and World War II. Roosevelt died months into his fourth term in 1945, prompting Congress to formalise term limits with the 22nd Amendment in 1951.

Longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon suggested in a March 19 interview with NewsNation that Trump may seek re-election in 2028.

“We’re working on it,” Bannon said, adding that his team was exploring ways to reinterpret the definition of term limits to facilitate a third term.