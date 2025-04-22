Hello and welcome to Eye on AI. In this edition…Trump restricts Nvidia’s H20 exports, but will the policy actually hobble China?…OpenAI contemplates a social network…faster RAG…and dolphin chat.

Last week, Nvidia told investors it was taking a $5.5 billion charge to account for the impact of the Trump Administration’s decision to restrict the sale of the company’s H20 chips to China. Nvidia had created the H20 specifically for the Chinese market to get around export controls on Nvidia’s Hopper H100s and H200 chips and its newest Blackwell B100 and B200 chips. (The H20 is slower than an H100 for training an AI model, but is actually faster at running a model that has already been trained—what’s known as inference. And it turned out that Chinese AI companies had success training competitive AI models on H20s too.)

Given geopolitics and the number of China hawks in President Donald Trump’s circle, Nvidia must have known restrictions were probable, but the timing of the announcement seems to have caught the company off guard. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attended a $1 million-a-head dinner with Trump in Mar-a-Lago a week earlier and had just announced plans to move some of the manufacturing and assembly of its Blackwell chips from Taiwan to the U.S., moves that the company had hoped would possibly win it a reprieve from both export restrictions and the impact of Trump’s tariff policies, as my colleague Sharon Goldman reported. And Reuters reported that Nvidia’s Chinese sales teams had not informed customers there about the H20 restrictions in advance, another sign Nvidia thought it could persuade Trump to back off.

As Sharon noted in her story, there are plenty of reasons to question the coherence of Trump’s AI policies so far. It certainly won’t be easy—at least in the near-term—to square his goals of both promoting U.S. technology companies, like Nvidia, and wanting to see U.S. tech widely adopted by other nations, while also imposing high-tariffs on U.S. imports and trying to reshore the production of semiconductors. Add to that Trump’s predilection for cutting deals that may let certain companies or countries escape tariffs and export restrictions, and it’s a recipe for what international relations experts would call “suboptimal” policy outcomes.

For instance, earlier this week, Peng Xiao, the CEO of G42, the United Arab Emirates’ leading AI company, said he was optimistic the country would be allowed access to Nvidia’s top-of-the-line chips again soon, after the country pledged to invest $1.4 trillion in the U.S. over the next decade. In the past, the U.S. has raised concerns about whether G42 had too many ties to China, and in general concerns remain about Chinese AI companies accessing high-end computing clusters in data centers located outside the U.S. The data center sector still lacks know-your-customer rules, and there is no obvious way to enforce such rules.