President Donald Trump on Thursday saluted the heroic canines who “defend our citizens and our homeland.”

National K-9 Veterans Day is an annual March 13 celebration of “canine courage,” and the bravery of military and police dogs.

“Serving on the front lines, in combat zones, and at our borders, these fearless four-legged fighters are an invaluable part of protecting America,” Trump said in a Thursday message to commemorate the day.

In the military, more than 30,000 “dedicated working dogs” — with 1,600 working dogs actively serving — have provided frontline support to U.S. service members, according to the White House.

These warriors are trained in detecting explosives and drugs, and assisting in search and rescue operations.

Famous military working dogs include Army Special Operations Forces dog Conan — the 50-combat-mission veteran named after late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien — who helped track Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi when he was killed in October 2019 in Syria. Conan was injured on the mission but made a full recovery.

In 2019 at the White House, Trump gave a medal and plaque to Conan, who had been assigned to 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta. The doggo later was adopted by his former handler and passed away in 2023.

White House protector and most decorated K-9 in U.S. history, Hurricane, died in February after more than a decade in the Secret Service.

The 16-year-old Belgian Malnois — whose accolades included a Secret Service Award for Meritorious Service, Distinguished Service Medal and Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s Award for Valor — made a national name for himself after taking down an intruder who had breached the White House gate in 2014.

Mere yards away were former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, watching a movie in the White House theater, according to The New York Times.

In 2022, Hurricane was one of three dogs to become the first recipients of the Animals in War & Peace Distinguished Service Medal on Capitol Hill — earning him a spot among the famed Guinness World Records.

He received the award alongside Yorkshire Terrier and World War II Army Air Corps veteran Smoky, who helped lay communication wires in the Philippines, and Coast Guard explosive detection dog Feco, a Hungarian Vizsla who at the time had conducted more than 365 bomb searches, according to the records book.

Trump also nodded to now-deceased SEAL Team Six operator veteran Cairo, who played a significant role in the raid that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in May 2011, and Marine veteran Rex, who “saved countless lives by detecting explosives in combat in Iraq.”

The German shepherd served alongside Corps Cpl. Megan Leavey, whose heroic service with the dog was depicted in the 2017 film namesake.

Trump said Thursday, “As we remember the fallen, we thank all of the brave veterans of the K-9 Corps who protect the American people and our way of life, living up to the name of man’s best friend.”

