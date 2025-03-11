US President Donald Trump will reportedly appoint Massad Boulos, a Lebanese-born businessman and father-in-law to his daughter Tiffany, as special envoy to the Great Lakes region of Africa. This move coincides with DR Congo’s push for a mineral rights deal with Washington allowing US companies to operate in the country’s conflict-ridden eastern region. The mineral-rich territory is currently under assault by M23 rebels. However, Kinshasa believes US presence could deter rebel attacks and help end the insurgency. According to Patrick Muyaya, the DRC’s spokesperson, such a deal would also help diversify the country’s Chinese-dominated mining industry. Analysts believe Boulos was appointed to the role because he spent a significant part of his early career in Nigeria.

Source: Semafor