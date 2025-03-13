IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘A lot of fear’: Speaker Johnson’s constituents react to potential cuts to Medicaid, food stamps
08:57
Trump downplays recession fears as Canada hits U.S. with retaliatory tariffs
18:28
Now Playing
Trump vows he’s ‘not going to bend at all’ on tariffs despite stock market corrections
08:17
UP NEXT
‘It’s an open question’ whether U.S. headed toward government shutdown
06:15
Democrats ‘applying maximum hurt’ for ‘political gain’ in government funding fight: GOP lawmaker
08:52
Steve Kornacki: Can Republicans build on Trump’s momentum in Wisconsin?
04:57
Ukraine agrees to U.S. proposal for 30-day ceasefire with Russia
05:01
U.S. makes concession, dropping additional 25 percent tariff on steel & aluminum: Ontario premier
05:50
‘A lot of repairs to be done’ in upcoming U.S.-Ukraine talks after contentious Oval Office meeting
03:18
House Democrats have ‘a lot of incentives’ to vote against short-term funding bill
04:25
Dow falls almost 900 points as Trump declines to rule out possible recession
19:28
Trump made clear ‘Elon Musk is your partner’ in Cabinet meeting, says Commerce secretary
02:29
Trump wants to see more than just a minerals deal to restart aid to Ukraine
01:32
Commerce secretary says 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum will go into effect Wednesday
01:06
Democrats need ‘new voices’ in fight against Trump, says Sen. Slotkin
01:08
Sen. Slotkin says Democrats and Republicans ‘need to do better and act like adults’: Full interview
10:04
Americans should ‘absolutely not’ brace for recession despite bank warnings: Commerce secretary
01:17
Commerce Sec. Lutnick says foreign goods may get ‘more expensive’ with tariffs: Full interview
13:51
Steve Kornacki: How the economy is responding to Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs
03:06
What to know about Steve Witkoff, a key figure in Trump’s international negotiations
05:10
‘A lot of fear’: Speaker Johnson’s constituents react to potential cuts to Medicaid, food stamps
08:57
Trump downplays recession fears as Canada hits U.S. with retaliatory tariffs
18:28
Now Playing
Trump vows he’s ‘not going to bend at all’ on tariffs despite stock market corrections
08:17
UP NEXT
‘It’s an open question’ whether U.S. headed toward government shutdown
06:15
Democrats ‘applying maximum hurt’ for ‘political gain’ in government funding fight: GOP lawmaker
08:52
Steve Kornacki: Can Republicans build on Trump’s momentum in Wisconsin?
04:57