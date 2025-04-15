The federal government says it’s freezing more than $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard University after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration’s demands to limit activism on campus. The White House said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump wants to see Harvard apologise when asked if the president is considering the possibility of removing the school’s tax-exempt status. “When it comes to Harvard, as I said, the president has been quite clear, they must follow federal law,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “He also wants to see Harvard apologise, and Harvard should apologise for the egregious anti-Semitism that took place on their college campus against Jewish American students,” she added.

