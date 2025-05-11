Despite the urgent need to manage delicate diplomatic relations with global powers such as Russia, China, and Iran, US President Donald Trump has largely ignored the intelligence community’s most vital briefing resource.According to POLITICO, President Donald Trump has attended only 12 of the President’s Daily Briefings, which is a sharp decline from the twice-weekly sessions during the first term and those of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The President’s Daily Briefings are critical for keeping the president informed about the global threats and covert operations. They are delivered in person by senior intelligence officials and accompanied by comprehensive documents known as “the book.”

However, sources indicate that President Trump often prefers simplified summaries and graphics over the detailed reports provided. This approach has led to criticism that he may not be receiving the full scope of intelligence available, and his approach might lead to missed opportunities for preventing and responding to global tensions.

Experts warn that a lack of engagement from the highest levels of government could undermine the effectiveness of intelligence operations and leave the nation vulnerable to unforeseen threats.

Senator Mark Warner, a top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed concern, stating, “It’s sadly clear that President Trump doesn’t value the expertise of and dangerous work performed by our intelligence professionals each and every day, and unfortunately, it leaves the American people increasingly vulnerable to threats we ought to see coming.” The Trump administration has also faced internal turmoil, including the recent dismissal of National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Additionally, the president’s decision to revoke security clearances for several political figures, including former President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has raised questions about the politicization of intelligence access. Trump justified these actions as a way of strengthening national security, but critics call them retaliatory measures.

The intelligence community, with an annual budget exceeding $80 billion, plays a vital role in safeguarding national security. However, under Trump’s administration, its effectiveness is increasingly jeopardized by a lack of engagement and a disregard for the critical briefings.

