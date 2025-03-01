WASHINGTON — Two Democratic senators are pressing the Trump administration’s nominee for Secretary of the Air Force, Troy Meink, over his past role in awarding contracts to SpaceX. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), both members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, sent a letter to Meink seeking clarity on his relationship with SpaceX and its chief executive, Elon Musk, who now holds a significant advisory role in the administration.

In a letter dated Feb. 27, the senators asked Meink to clarify his past involvement in contract decisions at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), where he currently serves as principal deputy director. They also inquired about his plans for future contracting decisions at the Pentagon should he be confirmed.

President Donald Trump announced Meink’s nomination on Jan. 16 to lead the Department of the Air Force, which oversees both the Air Force and the Space Force. If confirmed, Meink would be responsible for billions of dollars in defense contracts, including those related to military space operations, where SpaceX has become a dominant player.

The senators’ inquiry comes in response to a Feb. 7 Reuters report alleging that Meink structured a multibillion-dollar NRO contract solicitation in a manner that favored SpaceX. The Hawthorne, Calif.-based company is a key contractor for the intelligence agency, supplying launch services, satellite communications, and other critical capabilities.

Given the Air Force’s oversight of lucrative contracts for national security space efforts, it is imperative that all contractors are treated fairly and equitably, Warren and Duckworth wrote. The senators also voiced concerns over reports that Musk recommended Meink for the Air Force’s top civilian position, citing the nominee’s longstanding professional ties to SpaceX.

Musk, in addition to leading SpaceX, holds a role in the Trump administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, a position focused on streamlining federal operations. SpaceX’s growing footprint in national security has made the company an increasingly influential force in defense contracting. It is the primary provider of launch services for the U.S. Space Force’s national security satellite missions, and its Starlink satellite internet network is gaining traction in military applications.

Despite the concerns raised by Warren and Duckworth, defense analysts suggest that Meink’s confirmation is unlikely to be derailed.

“I don’t see any evidence of wrongdoing or a conflict of interest,” said Todd Harrison, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. “Meink was acting on behalf of the government at NRO, and he’ll be acting on behalf of the Department of the Air Force in his new position. In both roles, his interest is in getting the best value for the government.”

Harrison added that while scrutiny over contracting decisions is expected, there is no indication that Meink personally benefited from any dealings with SpaceX. “It’s not as if he worked for SpaceX or ever profited from SpaceX,” he said.

Meink is expected to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee in the coming weeks.

