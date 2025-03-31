Terry Dolan, the vice chair of U.S. Bank, is believed to have been on the small plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Saturday, a bank spokesperson said in a statement Sunday.

A spokesperson for U.S. Bank said the plane was registered to Dolan, who was also the company’s chief administration officer.

There were no survivors on the aircraft, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said at a news conference Saturday. He said it was not clear how many people were aboard.

The U.S. Bank spokesperson, referring to Dolan, said: “At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident.”

A senior government official shared the plane’s tail number with NBC News, and searches in the Federal Aviation Administration registry and the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State business records confirmed Dolan manages the business to which the aircraft is registered.

Attempts to reach Dolan’s family Sunday evening were unsuccessful.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is working on identifying the people who were aboard the plane, the city of Brooklyn Park said in an update Sunday.

The plane was a single-engine SOCATA TBM7, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

It crashed into a home and caused a fire, Conway said.

Two people live in the home, but only one was inside at the time, the city said in Sunday’s update. That person was able to escape safely.

The NTSB is leading the investigation and is in the process of recovering the plane before it moves it to a new location for further examination, the agency said.