The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal on Saturday pitted the United States against Canada in an elite hockey matchup that kicked off with three fights among rivals on each side in the first 9 seconds.

Just after the puck dropped, and two seconds into the game, Matthew Tkachuk of the U.S. squad and Brandon Hagel of Team Canada dropped their gloves and went at it, broadcast video of the game showed.

Then Brady Tkachuk, brother of Matthew, and Canada’s Sam Bennett, a forward who plays for the Florida Panthers, went at it.

Finally, New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko, a Canadian who’s an alternate captain for the St. Louis Blues, exchanged not-so pleasantries.

Miller was penalized for his part, and the game went on.

Before the puck had dropped and the players had scuffled, it was the Canadian fans who showed their displeasure with Team USA, booing during “The Star-Spangled Banner” and as the American players were introduced.

This comes amid President Donald Trump’s remarks that Canada should become a U.S. state — remarks many Canadians find deeply insulting — and as the Trump administration threatens tariffs on its neighbor to the north.

On Saturday night, once all the dust had settled, it was the Americans who came out on top, securing a 3-1 victory over Canada and a spot in the tournament final.

The tournament also features teams from Finland and Sweden and is being played this month at Montreal’s Bell Center and Boston’s TD Garden, with the championship game scheduled for Thursday in Boston. Team USA’s opponent is yet to be determined.