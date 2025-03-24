Sylvie Boudreau says she is full of gratitude after receiving thousands of donations and over $140,000 to help renovate the entrance of the Stanstead, Que., library that straddles the border with the United Stats.

“It is crazy. It’s overwhelming …I have contractors starting working,” said Boudreau, president of the library’s board of trustees.

Built in 1904, the Haskell Free Library and Opera House needs to renovate an emergency exit to become an accessible main entrance for Canadians after the U.S. government announced it is limiting access to that entrance, which is located steps into Derby Line, Vt.

As part of those restrictions, Canadians need a library membership to access the building through the entrance that’s located on the American side of the border. And come Oct. 1, those restrictions will get even tougher.

Boudreau says the library will open a side entrance to the Canadian public on Tuesday but is already looking to build a proper door soon after.

The Haskell Free Library and Opera House straddles the Canada-U.S. border in Stanstead, Que., and Derby Line, Vt. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

Launching a Go Fund Me campaign on Friday, Boudreau says the library already surpassed its goal.

“All that money in that short time, I’ve never seen something like that,” said Boudreau.

“There’s no words strong enough to say thank you to everyone. And I never thought in my wildest dream that this would happen.”

She says this shows that the library will continue to be a place of unification, “even if some are trying to divide us.”

On March 21 Americans stood on their side of the border to watch a news conference about the Haskell Free Library and Opera House in Stanstead, Que. (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)

The building has been declared a heritage site in both countries and has long been considered a symbol of harmony between Canada and the U.S.

Until now, the library was considered a neutral location, allowing Canadians to visit without having to go through the procedures of a normal border, with patrol officers ensuring that visitors go back home once they exit the library.

But on Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said during the decades it has allowed customers of the library to access its sidewalk without inspection, the area has witnessed a “continued rise in illicit cross-border activity.”

WATCH | How a Quebec town pushed back against new rules for library: Quebec town pushes back as U.S. tightens access to iconic border-straddling library Once a symbol of partnership between two friendly nations, the Haskell Free Library and Opera House in Stanstead, Que., has become a point of tension lately, with American authorities now deciding the way it functioned for decades posed too much of a border security risk.

Until Oct. 1, non-library members attempting to enter the U.S. via the sidewalk next to the library will be redirected to the nearest port of entry — an approximately three-minute walk from the library, it says.

As of Oct. 1, all visitors from Canada wishing to use the front entrance will be required to present themselves at a port of entry to enter the library from the United States, said CBP.

‘The people are are behind us,’ says mayor

Jody Stone, Stanstead’s mayor, spoke out against the U.S. government’s decision at a news conference on Friday. Since then, he says he’s received emails and messages from people around the world.

“It’s really impressive on how much the people are behind us,” said Stone.

“Canadians and Americans on the border have long been friends and allies so when one is being attacked the other comes and helps.”

A line crossing the Haskell Library and Opera House in Stanstead, Que., marks the border between Canada and the United States in this 2019 photo. The library has long been a symbol of harmony between the two countries. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Regarding renovations, he says the town is focused on making sure this matter is “at the top of our pile.”

For now, Boudreau she’s waiting on quotes from contractors and will then approach Heritage Quebec and Heritage Vermont with the plans.

Since the building is granite, she says they have to work with an existing entrance.

“It would be great to have another beautiful wooden door … We will make it happen,” said Boudreau. “There’s a lot of work to do.”