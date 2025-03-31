Image: Getty Images/ For illustrative purposes

The UAE has announced lower fuel prices for April, continuing the downward trend seen in March after a price hike in February.

The revised rates, effective from April 1, are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.57 per litre, down from Dh2.73 in March.

Special 95 petrol will be priced at Dh2.46 per litre, compared to Dh2.61 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.38 per litre, down from Dh2.54 in March.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.63 per litre, compared to Dh2.77 previously.

The UAE adjusts fuel prices monthly in line with global oil market fluctuations. The country deregulated fuel prices in 2015, linking them to international benchmarks.