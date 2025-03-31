Gerrid Hunt has trouble sleeping after the fire that claimed the lives of his neighbour’s three kids on Jan. 11.

While celebrated as a hero for saving their father’s life during the blaze, he and his family have been struggling ever since.

“As a father and mother, as parents, we… my whole being most times is focused to create a stable and supportive environment for my kids to grow,” said Gerrid Hunt. “It would’ve been easier had I somehow messed up and that got pulled out from underneath us. So it’s very frustrating knowing that there’s nobody to blame.”

The Hunts’ home suffered smoke and water damage from the neighbouring fire, leaving them without a permanent place to stay.

What started as a short-term displacement, bouncing from Airbnb to Airbnb, ended up being for the long term after their landlord told them that the property is being sold.

“I don’t know… I guess we very hopeful that we were going to get back into our place that we had called home for 10 years… and, unfortunately, we will not be going back there,” said Mandy Hunt.

Recently, a friend of the family set up a GoFundMe to help with bills and expenses.

As of publication, over $9,500 has been raised since the campaign began on March 6.

“Basically, just to help us get back on our feet. And any bills that we had incurred, you know, paying those off and trying to find a new place to call home,” Mandy added.