MOSCOW (Reuters) – Oil producer Saudi Aramco keeps its April official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) unchanged from March, while Algeria’s Sonatrach cut its OSPs by 2-7% due to weaker demand in the Mediterranean, traders said on Monday.

Aramco’s April OSP for propane was stable at $615 per metric ton, while butane was $605 per ton, traders said.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is used mainly as fuel for cars and heating as well as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach cut its April OSP for propane by $10 to $550 a ton and for butane by $40 to $545 a ton, traders said.

Aramco’s OSPs are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach’s OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey.

