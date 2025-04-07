The United Arab Emirates foreign minister on Sunday pressed the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict during a rare visit by Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, an official statement said.

The UAE and Israel established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. But there has been little bilateral contact since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, after the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE deputy prime minister and foreign minister, and Saar discussed “the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip” and efforts to reach a ceasefire, said a UAE foreign ministry statement.

“Sheikh Abdullah stressed the priority of working towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages,” the statement added of the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

“He also reiterated the urgent need to advance a serious political horizon for the resumption of negotiations to achieve a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution,” the statement said.

Israel, which has stepped up its military offensive in Gaza since the collapse of a ceasefire last month, did not give immediate details on the talks.

But Saar said on the social media platform X that it was his second meeting with Sheikh Abdullah.

“We discussed the full range of regional issues, as well as furthering bilateral relations between our countries. There are major challenges ahead of us in the Middle East, but there are partners for a better future of cooperation and stability,” Saar said.