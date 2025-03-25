The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has introduced a new Dhs100 polymer banknote, featuring innovative designs and advanced security features.

This new banknote is part of the CBUAE’s third issuance of the National Currency Project, aimed at enhancing the country’s currency system.

The design of the Dhs100 note highlights the UAE’s growth and success, incorporating cultural and developmental symbols that reflect the nation’s journey to becoming a global economic and commercial hub.

Aesthetic and security features

The new banknote has shades of red while maintaining the colour scheme of the current Dhs100 denomination.

The note also prominently features the UAE nation brand, with intricate drawings and inscriptions crafted using advanced printing techniques.

On the front of the banknote is the Um Al Quwain National Fort, a historical monument that links the UAE’s rich past with its present achievements.

The reverse side of the note showcases the Port of Fujairah, one of the UAE’s largest and busiest ports, as well as the Etihad Rail, a vital railway network connecting all seven emirates and extending to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

To enhance security and prevent counterfeiting, the DHs100 banknote includes advanced security features such as SPARK Flow DIMENSIONS and KINEGRAM COLORS, a multi-coloured security chip technology.

These features are designed to ensure the authenticity of the note.

Dhs100 new note made from durable polymer

Made of durable polymer, the new banknote is more sustainable than traditional paper notes, lasting up to two or more times longer in circulation.

In consideration of all banknote users, the CBUAE has also incorporated Braille symbols, allowing blind and visually impaired consumers to identify the value of the note easily.

The new banknote will begin circulating alongside the existing Dhs100 notes starting today, March 24.

Banks and exchange houses have been instructed to update their cash deposit machines and counting devices to ensure the seamless acceptance of both the new polymer and existing banknotes, which are guaranteed by law.

The CBUAE has previously earned recognition for its innovation in currency design. The central bank won the ‘Best New Banknote’ award at the 2023 and 2025 High Security Printing EMEA conference for its polymer Dhs500 and Dhs1m000 notes, which feature unique designs and advanced security features.

On the launch of the new banknote, Khaled Mohamed Balama, governor of the CBUAE, stated: “The new 100 dirham banknote reflects our commitment to the leadership’s vision for a sustainable future through initiatives and achievements that support net zero and enhance the nation’s financial competitiveness.”

He further added, “Its design embodies the country’s ambitious aspirations for future progress and prosperity, while honoring its historical and cultural heritage. We are pleased to announce this special issue in conjunction with the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.”