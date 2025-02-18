UCLA police are searching for a suspect who inappropriately touched a UCLA student Sunday night on campus.

The department issued an alert on Monday about the on-campus sexual battery that occurred in the 700 block of North Lane.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, the suspect was delivering food to the victim when he touched her genital area against her will, the department said. He then drove away in a dark-colored sedan.

The department described the man as short in stature, between the ages of 50 and 60, with gray hair and a full beard. He wore a dark zip-up sweatshirt and cream-colored pants.