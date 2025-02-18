In the age of digital democracy, social media has become the new public space where citizens voice their hopes, fears and frustrations about their governments.

Platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Reddit and TikTok are no longer just places for entertainment—they serve as barometers of public sentiment, shaping and reflecting political discourse in real time.

During his first 100 days in office, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was consistently discussed online by the Southeast Asian nation’s digitally savvy population. His administration has faced significant scrutiny, with social media conversations offering valuable insights into both the challenges and opportunities it faces.

Online conversations about the ex-soldier president’s first 100 days highlight a prevailing sense of dissatisfaction among netizens, according to social media survey research conducted by CARMA Asia, a Singapore-based global insights and intelligence company.

Much of the criticism stems from unmet expectations regarding economic reforms and his administration’s close ties to the former president, Joko Widodo, whose eldest son now serves as vice president.

Prabowo’s inability to establish a distinct political identity from Widodo’s legacy has fuelled Indonesian concerns about continuity rather than change, the research findings show.

Source: CARMA

Prabowo’s administration assumed office in October 2024 and immediately ignited online debates. While some users welcomed the peaceful democratic transition of power, many others expressed skepticism over Prabowo’s past human rights record, corruption concerns and questionable cabinet appointments.

This early discourse set the tone for the months that followed. In November, the administration’s handling of the Thomas Lembong corruption trial, involving an ex-trade minister, and the Gus Miftah controversy, wherein the president’s special envoy was caught on video mocking an elderly tea seller, further eroded public confidence.

The abrupt cancellation of Yos Suprapto’s “Revival: Land for Food Sovereignty” art exhibition at the National Gallery in December was a watershed online moment, triggering the most significant spike in negative sentiment, the research showed. The artist refused to remove five paintings that critically depicted Widodo, causing its cancellation.

The government’s request to remove the artworks was viewed not merely as an isolated incident, but as a troubling signal about the administration’s stance on artistic freedom and public discourse.

These incidents, highlighted by figures like former minister Susi Pudjiastuti, show social media’s power to shape politics and hold leaders accountable.

January saw a slight improvement in sentiment, perhaps offering Prabowo’s government a glimmer of hope, but the persistent undercurrent of negativity suggests deeper structural issues that time alone probably won’t resolve.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project’s nomination of former President Widodo as “Most Corrupt Person of the Year” and Prabowo’s defensive reaction highlight the delicate balance between protecting national dignity, upholding free expression and maintaining transparency.

Source: CARMA

One thing is clear about Prabowo’s early months in office: Indonesia’s digital revolution is transforming the way politics unfolds. And Prabowo’s administration can ill-afford to ignore the power of online discourse in influencing the nation’s collective consciousness.

Each decision, whether related to policy, governance or public statements, is subject to immediate scrutiny and reaction from a highly engaged Indonesian digital population.

To navigate this new reality, Prabowo’s administration must recognize that governance today requires not only decisive leadership but also the ability to engage with public sentiment effectively. Digital engagement is no longer optional; it is an essential component of modern leadership.

How Prabowo responds to this reality in the coming months may well define his legacy as Indonesia’s leader.

Methodology: The content collected and analyzed focused on high-quality, high-engagement posts from major social media platforms, including Twitter, Reddit, and Facebook. The metrics captured include volume, engagement and sentiment of posts. Access the full report here.

Divika Jethmal is an analyst at CARMA, a global leader in media intelligence delivering actionable insights and unrivaled media analysis, empowering our clients to make informed decisions and achieve their public relations goals with precision. Visit CARMA’s website here.