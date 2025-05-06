St. John’s and UConn were two of the biggest storylines of the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season, with the Red Storm’s resurgence as a top-10 team under Rick Pitino and the Huskies’ inconsistency in their quest for a third straight national championship.

Given the work of both programs this spring, neither is leaving the national discussion in 2025-26, with both rising up the rankings during the transfer cycle and settling in behind Purdue at the top of our latest iteration of the early top 25 (Version 4.0, for those counting at home).

The Huskies and Red Storm went about it in different ways. For UConn, it was mostly about retention, with Alex Karaban’s decision to forgo the NBA draft process and return to the Huskies a key factor in their rise. Karaban, Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr. could all be preseason All-Big East players, and Braylon Mullins, Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith are all impact newcomers.

For St. John’s, it was about incredible work in the portal. Yes, Zuby Ejiofor is back and should be one of the best big men in the country, but Pitino and his staff went out and loaded up on the perimeter with high-level scorers Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon, Oziyah Sellers and Bryce Hopkins. Scoring and shooting will not be issues next season.

The next step in the offseason will be the NBA draft withdrawal deadline on May 28, but expect the Big East’s powerhouse duo to remain near the top of the rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

There’s a chance Purdue has the preseason Wooden Award favorite and two All-Americans on its roster next season.

Braden Smith will start the season as the best guard in the country after taking the next step in his development this past campaign, while Trey Kaufman-Renn is a dominant paint force.

The addition of South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff should help inside, while a healthy Daniel Jacobsen could be poised for a breakout season. Landing Israeli guard Omer Mayer and North Florida transfer Liam Murphy adds needed depth.

Projected starting lineup

Braden Smith (15.8 PPG)

C.J. Cox (6.0 PPG)

Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG)

Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State)

Previous ranking: 6

UConn’s national championship streak ended at two, but Dan Hurley and the Huskies have reloaded to make another run.

Alex Karaban’s decision to forego the NBA draft and return to Storrs vaulted them up the rankings — we expect him to again team up with potential preseason All-America Solo Ball to form a high-level offensive duo. Silas Demary Jr. is a similar player to former Huskies guard Tristen Newton, while Braylon Mullins should be one of the more impactful newcomers in the country

If Tarris Reed Jr. can stay on the floor consistently, UConn is as loaded as any team in America.

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia)

Solo Ball (14.4 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG)

Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG)

Alex Karaban’s decision to return to UConn has vaulted the Huskies up the latest edition of our early top 25 rankings. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 3

The Red Storm’s NCAA tournament run ended earlier than expected, but Rick Pitino guided them to the Big East regular-season and tournament titles and has them back in the national discussion.

The losses of Kadary Richmond, RJ Luis Jr. and Aaron Scott will sting, but Zuby Ejiofor is back. And Pitino has one of the best portal classes in the country, led by five top-100 additions: Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Bryce Hopkins (Providence), Joson Sanon (Arizona State) and Oziyah Sellers (Stanford).

Idaho State transfer Dylan Darling solves both point guard and depth issues.

Projected starting lineup

Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG at North Carolina)

Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)

Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG at Stanford)

Bryce Hopkins (15.5 PPG at Providence in 2023-24)

Zuby Ejiofor (14.7 PPG)

Previous ranking: 2

Milos Uzan declared for the NBA draft last month, but we might not know his final decision until the withdrawal deadline on May 28. If Uzan returns, there’s a strong case to put the Cougars at No. 1 — if he doesn’t, Kelvin Sampson has already recruited an experienced guard to help replace Uzan, landing Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs, a scorer who can create opportunities for others.

The Cougars are also bringing in one of the elite recruiting classes in the country, with three top-20 prospects in the fold. Combined with the return of Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler, we’ve got faith in Houston.

Projected starting lineup

Kingston Flemings (No. 20 in ESPN 100)

Pop Isaacs (16.3 PPG at Creighton)

Emanuel Sharp (12.7 PPG)

Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG)

Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

Previous ranking: 7

All eyes will be on Provo, Utah, next season, as No. 1 recruit A.J. Dybantsa arrives in college to suit up for the Cougars. How has Kevin Young built around Dybantsa? Teaming him up with high-level scorer Richie Saunders on the wing was a great start, and landing Robert Wright III at point guard was a boost. That trio should be one of the country’s most explosive on the offensive end.

In addition, two more high-level shooters with size — Kennard Davis (Southern Illinois) and Tyler Mrus (Idaho) — are entering the program via the portal.

BYU’s remaining focus will be improving defensively.

Projected starting lineup

Robert Wright III (11.5 PPG at Baylor)

Kennard Davis (16.3 PPG at Southern Illinois)

Richie Saunders (16.5 PPG)

A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Keba Keita (7.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 11

Isaiah Evans’ decision to forgo the NBA draft and transfer portal to return to Durham gives the Blue Devils a significant perimeter boost — as did beating out Alabama for Washington State transfer Cedric Coward, a legitimate NBA prospect with size and shooting ability on the wings.

Jon Scheyer also brings in the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, which he might need to start multiple freshmen again next season if Coward opts to stay in the draft. The headliner is Cameron Boozer, who should be among the most productive frontcourt players in the country.

Projected starting lineup

Caleb Foster (5.1 PPG)

Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG)

Cedric Coward (17.7 PPG at Washington State)

Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 5

Pat Kelsey had as strong an offseason as any coach in the country so far, landing impact transfers Ryan Conwell (Xavier), Isaac McKneely (Virginia) and Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State) to go with top-10 recruit Mikel Brown Jr. in the backcourt.

Kasean Pryor and J’Vonne Hadley were question marks entering the offseason, but both have since announced their returns. And despite the late portal departure of James Scott, there’s still depth up front behind Pryor and Hadley. The arrival of Germany native Sananda Fru also adds some intrigue.

Kelsey’s first NCAA tournament win isn’t far away.

Projected starting lineup

Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 in ESPN 100)

Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)

Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier)

J’Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG)

Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG in seven games)

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Previous ranking: 4

Grant McCasland’s team had the biggest rise from the first iteration of our rankings on championship Monday to the mid-April update. The biggest move was the return of JT Toppin, a preseason All-American who dominated the second half of the season. And LeJuan Watts, a versatile and skilled wing forward, would be a seamless replacement for Darrion Williams should Williams opt to remain in the portal or declare for the NBA draft. Christian Anderson should also take a step forward in his sophomore season.

Don’t overlook the addition of VCU transfer Luke Bamgboye, who will provide an anchor defensively.

Projected starting lineup

Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)

Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG at UNC Greensboro)

Tyeree Bryan (10.4 PPG at Santa Clara)

LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)

JT Toppin (18.2 PPG)

Previous ranking: 8

Dusty May hit the portal early in the cycle, landing three potential starters for the next season in Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina) and Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois). Lendeborg is a borderline first-round pick, so there is a chance he’ll remain in the NBA draft instead. But Cadeau is an incredibly gifted passer and Johnson is primed for a big jump down low.

The Wolverines also added 7-foot-3 UCLA transfer Aday Mara. Returnees Roddy Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett and five-star signee Trey McKenney will play on the wings.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina)

Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG)

Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)

Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)

Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois)

Previous ranking: 9

Arkansas surged down the stretch of the season, earning an NCAA tournament bid then making a run to the Sweet 16 before losing to Texas Tech in overtime. Can John Calipari carry that momentum over to next season?

Four of the Razorbacks’ top six minute-getters from the postseason run should be back next season. Top-10 recruits Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas add scoring pop to the backcourt, while Calipari also added proven depth down low in Nick Pringle (South Carolina) and Malique Ewin (Florida State).

Projected starting lineup

Darius Acuff (No. 5 in ESPN 100)

D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG)

Meleek Thomas (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG)

Previous ranking: 10

Kentucky is absolutely loaded on the perimeter next season, with the arrivals of transfers Jaland Lowe (Pitt), Kam Williams (Tulane) and Denzel Aberdeen (Florida) and five-star prospect Jasper Johnson, to go along with the potential return of leading scorer Otega Oweh and reserve Collin Chandler.

Mark Pope also revamped the frontcourt with defense in mind, with the additions of Mouhamed Dioubate (Alabama) and Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State). Quaintance could miss time after suffering a torn ACL in late February, so a step forward from Brandon Garrison will be needed.

Projected starting lineup

Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt)

Jasper Johnson (No. 17 in ESPN 100)

Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)

Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)

Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG at Arizona State)

Previous ranking: 12

Tommy Lloyd is a lock to start two freshmen next season, with top-15 prospects Koa Peat and Brayden Burries entering the fold. Peat is a consistent producer and winner, while Burries is an aggressive multidimensional scorer.

Jaden Bradley is back at the point guard spot, while the Wildcats also return big men Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas. It’s difficult to see Awaka and Krivas lining up alongside each other often, though, so Arizona will continue to hold out hope that projected first-rounder Carter Bryant comes back. Anthony Dell’Orso, who started 28 games last season, also returns.

Projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG)

Brayden Burries (No. 11 in ESPN 100)

Anthony Dell’Orso (7.2 PPG)

Koa Peat (No. 9 in ESPN 100)

Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG)

Previous ranking: 13

Iowa State’s offensive improvement could take a hit with the losses of Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones, but the Cyclones were ranked in the top 15 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency in each of TJ Otzelberger’s four seasons in Ames, so there is a relatively high floor given the returning starters.

Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson form a great core, while Nate Heise started in place of Gilbert late in the season. Blake Buchanan should help down low while fellow portal additions Mason Williams (Eastern Washington) and Dominick Nelson (Utah Valley) add depth.

Projected starting lineup

Tamin Lipsey (10.6 PPG)

Nate Heise (5.1 PPG)

Milan Momcilovic (11.5 PPG)

Joshua Jefferson (13.0 PPG)

Blake Buchanan (5.7 PPG at Virginia)

Previous ranking: 16

UCLA made a massive early splash in the portal, landing Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent from New Mexico. He gives the Bruins a dynamic, aggressive playmaker. Three starters from this season’s team should also be back, while Mick Cronin will hope for a step forward from Trent Perry in Year 2.

Eric Dailey and Tyler Bilodeau form one of the better frontcourt duos in the Big Ten, with both players posing matchup problems for opponents. Kansas City transfer Jamar Browns adds an experienced shot-maker and Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker is a former five-star prospect who has shown flashes.

Projected starting lineup

Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico)

Skyy Clark (8.5 PPG)

Trent Perry (3.7 PPG)

Eric Dailey (11.4 PPG)

Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 15

Bruce Pearl’s roster faces some questions and turnover after reaching the Final Four.

Tahaad Pettiford should be one of the most electric players in the country next season, but he’s going to test the NBA draft waters. And Chad Baker-Mazara hit the transfer portal in late April, though Pearl immediately turned around and landed Texas Tech transfer Kevin Overton and Division II import Elyjah Freeman.

Auburn also has transfers Keyshawn Hall (UCF) and KeShawn Murphy (Mississippi State) in the fold.

Projected starting lineup

Tahaad Pettiford (11.7 PPG)

Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)

Elyjah Freeman (19.3 PPG at D-II Lincoln Memorial)

Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)

KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State)

Previous ranking: 17

Wisconsin found success this past season playing at a much faster tempo than previous teams under Greg Gard. The Badgers were also more reliant on the 3-point shot. Is that their new formula moving forward?

Gard has already hit the transfer portal in a big way, landing three potential starters in Nick Boyd (San Diego State), Andrew Rohde (Virginia) and Austin Rapp (Portland). All-Big Ten guard John Blackwell is also back to lead the way, while Nolan Winter enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024-25.

Projected starting lineup

Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG at San Diego State)

Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG at Virginia)

John Blackwell (15.8 PPG)

Austin Rapp (13.8 PPG at Portland)

Nolan Winter (9.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: Next in line

Brad Underwood’s roster will have a heavy international feel to it next season, with plenty of talent to compete for a second-weekend trip in the NCAA tournament. Kylan Boswell and Tomislav Ivisic were key pieces in this past season’s team, while Ben Humrichous started 26 games and Ty Rodgers started all 38 games in 2023-24 before redshirting last season.

Underwood hit the portal and overseas market to reinforce the rest of the roster, landing transfers Andrej Stojakovic (California) and Zvonimir Ivisic (Arkansas) and international pros Mihailo Petrovic and David Mirkovic.

Projected starting lineup

Mihailo Petrovic (14.3 PPG for Mega Superbet)

Kylan Boswell (12.3 PPG)

Andrej Stojakovic (17.9 PPG at California)

Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Tomislav Ivisic (13.0 PPG)

Previous ranking: 19

How will the Gators follow up an incredible season? It could depend on how Todd Golden rebuilds the perimeter.

Walter Clayton Jr. is obviously the big departure, but Will Richard, Alijah Martin and Denzel Aberdeen are also out the door, with Aberdeen’s decision to transfer coming as a surprise.

Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee was the biggest addition thus far, and AJ Brown was solid at Ohio, but Golden is still in pursuit of other perimeter pieces.

Up front, the big question is the status of Alex Condon: He’s a borderline first-round pick and is going through the draft process. Thomas Haugh is a certain breakout candidate next season, while Rueben Chinyelu is also back down low.

Projected starting lineup

Xaivian Lee (16.9 PPG at Princeton)

AJ Brown (13.2 PPG at Ohio)

Urban Klavzar (3.2 PPG)

Thomas Haugh (9.8 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (6.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: Next in line

Greg McDermott loses two of the program’s stalwarts from the past few years in Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth, as well as starter Jamiya Neal. But Creighton has an aesthetically pleasing offensive system and plenty of minutes to sell, and it worked in the portal this offseason, landing Owen Freeman (Iowa), Josh Dix (Iowa), Blake Harper (Howard), Nik Graves (Charlotte) and Austin Swartz (Miami).

We’re also expecting a step forward from Jackson McAndrew, a 6-foot-10 sniper who showed considerable promise as a freshman for the Bluejays.

Projected starting lineup

Blake Harper (19.5 PPG at Howard)

Josh Dix (14.4 PPG at Iowa)

Jackson McAndrew (7.8 PPG)

Jasen Green (4.9 PPG)

Owen Freeman (16.7 PPG at Iowa)

Previous ranking: 16

Tennessee has been busy reloading the roster over the past month, with top-five recruit Nate Ament and Maryland transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie representing two of the most impactful newcomers for any team in the country. Ament has incredible long-term upside, while Gillespie was among the best point guards in college basketball this past season.

Rick Barnes has strong frontcourt depth, with Jaylen Carey (Vanderbilt) joining starter Felix Okpara and reserves Cade Phillips and J.P. Estrella. The Vols need more, though, with starters Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack and Igor Milicic Jr. and reserves Jordan Gainey and Darlinstone Dubar all gone.

Projected starting lineup

Ja’Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland)

Amaree Abram (12.3 PPG at Louisiana Tech)

Nate Ament (No. 4 in ESPN 100)

Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG)

Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 18

Bill Self received a huge boost for next season during Final Four weekend, when Flory Bidunga withdrew from the transfer portal and announced he was returning to the Jayhawks. He should form one of the best inside-outside duos in the country alongside Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft.

But Kansas still needs much more. The Jayhawks have landed a trio of potential wing starters in Tre White (Illinois), Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure) and Jayden Dawson (Loyola Chicago). And they are targeting Darrion Williams (Texas Tech), international prospect Dame Sarr and others.

Projected starting lineup

Darryn Peterson (No. 2 in ESPN 100)

Melvin Council Jr. (14.6 PPG at St. Bonaventure)

Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Tre White (10.5 PPG at Illinois)

Flory Bidunga (5.9 PPG)

Previous ranking: 23

It’s going to be a new look for Gonzaga, with starters Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle and Ben Gregg all out of eligibility. But Graham Ike returns as the team’s anchor down low, and Braden Huff is back to play alongside Ike in the frontcourt.

The perimeter has plenty of questions. Braeden Smith and Jalen Warley both sat out this past season after transferring, while Steele Venters hasn’t played since 2023 because of injury. Mark Few recently added Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, who will be playing at his fourth school after having his most efficient offensive season in 2024-25.

Projected starting lineup

Braeden Smith (12.5 PPG at Colgate in 2023-24)

Jalen Warley (7.5 PPG at Florida State in 2023-24)

Adam Miller (9.8 PPG at Arizona State)

Braden Huff (11.0 PPG)

Graham Ike (17.3 PPG)

Previous ranking: 20

Tom Izzo produced one of the best coaching jobs of his career this season, guiding the Spartans to their first 30-win season since 2018-19. Can he run it back despite the departure of projected lottery pick Jase Richardson?

Several of the key frontcourt players return, led by big man Jaxon Kohler and athletic forward Coen Carr. Jeremy Fears Jr. will be key at the point guard spot, and Izzo addressed his major needs (shot-making and perimeter scoring) by landing transfers Kaleb Glenn (Florida Atlantic) and Trey Fort (Samford).

Projected starting lineup

Jeremy Fears Jr. (7.2 PPG)

Trey Fort (14.6 PPG at Samford)

Kaleb Glenn (12.6 PPG at Florida Atlantic)

Coen Carr (8.1 PPG)

Jaxon Kohler (7.8 PPG)

Previous ranking: 21

Nate Oats has been busy in the portal, landing three transfers who could be in a battle for starting spots from day one.

Jalil Bethea and Taylor Bol Bowen are former highly touted recruits, while Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson was the Patriot League Player of the Year. Aden Holloway and a healthy Latrell Wrightsell Jr. should form a solid backcourt pairing, regardless of whether Labaron Philon decides to withdraw from the NBA draft. Whether Bethea can find the form that made him a top-10 recruit could determine Bama’s ceiling.

Projected starting lineup

Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG)

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (11.5 PPG in eight games)

Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG at Miami)

Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG at Florida State)

Noah Williamson (17.6 PPG at Bucknell)

Previous ranking: 22

The status of Drake Powell and how North Carolina replaces him if he stays in the NBA draft is the last thing left for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels to figure out this offseason. Powell is not a lock first-rounder, but it seems unlikely that he’ll withdraw from the draft.

The Tar Heels missed on Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic but landed Virginia Tech transfer Jaydon Young, who finished the season on a tear. Davis could also look overseas for his Powell replacement.

Elliot Cadeau and Ian Jackson left, but they have been replaced by transfers Kyan Evans (Colorado State) and Jonathan Powell (West Virginia). Davis also landed one of the best bigs in the portal with Henri Veesaar and has top-10 recruit Caleb Wilson coming to Chapel Hill.

Projected starting lineup

Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG at Colorado State)

Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG)

Jonathan Powell (8.3 at West Virginia)

Caleb Wilson (No. 7 in ESPN 100)

Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG at Arizona)

Next in line

Ohio State Buckeyes

Texas Longhorns

San Diego State Aztecs

USC Trojans

Oregon Ducks