Open Extended Reactions

Tuesday marks the first day of the quarterfinal second legs for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season. Europe’s premier club competition has been whittled down to eight teams as the semifinals await the four winners.

Enjoy the play-by-play from Tuesday’s games: Borussia Dortmund against Barcelona and Aston Villa against Paris Saint-Germain.

Jump to: UCL home page | Liveblog