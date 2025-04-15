Amid widespread pro-Palestinian protests across the country, Bangladesh’s interim government has decided to bring back a passport restriction that effectively bans travel to Israel.

On 7 April, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed immigration authorities to reintroduce a clause stating that Bangladeshi passports are valid for travel to all countries except Israel.

Nilima Afroze, a deputy secretary at the ministry, told the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency on Sunday that authorities issued a directive to restore the inscription, “THIS PASSPORT IS VALID FOR ALL COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD EXCEPT ISRAEL.”

The country’s adviser for home affairs, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, approved and signed the order on Monday, officially implementing the decision.

Many on social media celebrated the decision, saying that the country is taking a stance against Israel and its ongoing war on Gaza, which has killed over 51,000 people, including more than 15,000 children.

