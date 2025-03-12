As a political stuntman, the antics of British politician Ed Davey could fill a highlight reel.

The leader of the U.K.’s Liberal Democrats has bungee-jumped off a giant crane to rally voters, shovelled sheep manure on a Welsh farm to protest tax hikes for farmers and tumbled off a paddle board to underscore the risk of raw sewage in British waterways.

But now, with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war in full flight, Davey is trying to rally British voters to a new cause: supporting Canada.

For his latest political stunt, on Wednesday, Davey burst through a Canada flag at a Canadian-themed pub in central London and invited local media to dine with him on a menu of Canadian poutine, Beaver Tails and Canadian beer.

“I want to make sure that people know that British people stand with Canada,” Davey told CBC News at the impromptu event at the Maple Leaf pub in Covent Garden.

Davey told CBC News all Britons have to get behind Canada in the country’s fight against the Trump tariffs. (Chris Brown/CBC News)

“President Trump is behaving recklessly, irresponsibly and to treat Canada, one of its closest allies … this way is beyond appalling.”

Davey, 59, led the Lib Dems, as they’re known, to their best electoral showing in almost a century in last year’s election, winning 72 seats and vaulting the party into a solid third place in Parliament.

His unconventional, attention-getting stunts were seen as one of the keys to getting voters to engage with the party’s campaign.

“I think if President Trump gets away with this type of behaviour, whether it’s Canada or anyone else, frankly, it’s going to harm everybody in the world,” said Davey as he dug into a plate of poutine.

“I think we have to choose,” he said. “We have to be behind Canada.”

In Parliament, Davey has repeatedly voiced support for Canada, referring to Trump as a “playground bully.”

On Wednesday, Davey demanded British Prime Minister Keir Starmer immediately fly to Canada to stand in solidarity with its key Commonwealth partner.

Davey tries poutine for the first time at the Maple Leaf pub in central London. (Adrian Di Virgilio/CBC News)

In his response, Starmer demurred, calling Canada “an important ally” whilst emphasizing Britain’s desire to negotiate an economic deal with Trump that avoids punitive trade measures.

Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports — including from Britain — kicked in on Wednesday. The measure could potentially affect roughly five per cent of British exports, making them more expensive for U.S. consumers, according to the BBC.

While Starmer says he is holding off on any retaliation for the moment, the European Commission on Wednesday said it would impose counter-tariffs worth $28 billion US on many goods.

“We’re very keen to work with our European colleagues, but we’re as keen to work with our Commonwealth colleagues, too,” said Davey.

“And I think there’s strength in numbers and I think it sends a very, very big sign.”

King Charles plants a new Canadian maple tree on the ground of Buckingham Palace in hour of Commonwealth environmental projects. (Buckingham Palace)

On his last overseas visit as prime minister, Justin Trudeau met with King Charles to discuss what was termed: issues of “sovereignty.”

While Charles has not spoken publicly about the friction between Canada and the U.S., British media reports have suggested the King is very concerned.

In one of his recent public appearances, Charles was seen wearing his Canadian medals on his military uniform; he also planted a Canadian Maple Tree on the grounds of Buckingham Palace to celebrate Commonwealth environmental initiatives.

On Wednesday, King Charles bestowed a ceremonial sword upon Gregory Peters, Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada, according to a news release from Buckingham Palace.

And at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey marking Commonwealth Day on Monday, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was dressed in red and white.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, receives flowers after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. (Isabel Infantes/Reuters)

Canada’s High Commissioner to Britain Ralph Goodale told CBC News he believes the shows of Canadiana were intentional and aimed at showing political support.

“Nothing happens by accident with the royal family,” he said.

Still, most of the support coming Canada’s way has largely been symbolic.

As with Starmer’s measured answer in Britain’s parliament to Davey’s question, many foreign leaders have been careful not to offend or alienate the unpredictable U.S. president.

“I’ve been really impressed about the way the Canadian governments, whether it’s Trudeau, and now Carney, have been strong against Trump,” said Davey.

As for his first foray into Canadian poutine, Davey quipped that the fries smothered with gravy and cheese curds looked “super healthy.”

“Who wouldn’t want it,” he joked.