Reserve commanders in the military are turning to social media to recruit soldiers, amid a continuing decline in the response rate of those called up to serve, the Haaretz daily reported on Wednesday, while the government announced an expansion of benefits for reservists and their families.

The problem of recruiting reservists comes amid weariness after more than 15 months of war and mounting anger among those who serve that they are a small minority shouldering the burden, a feeling exacerbated by the ongoing debate over ultra-Orthodox draft.

“The shock of October 7 brought a crazy response,” one Israel Defense Forces commander, referred to using a pseudonym, told the newspaper in reference to the high rates of reservists showing up. “In the second round [of call-ups], it went down to 90%, in the third to 70%. In the next one I don’t know if we’ll manage to get to 50% response.”

“Every reservist has his reasons,” the commander explained. “One doesn’t want to come because of the issue of the hostages, another because his business is falling apart. There are students who aren’t ready to give up on more studies, and in the majority of the cases it’s problems at home. People just can’t disappear again for a long period of time.”

Another source, with the rank of sergeant, told the newspaper: “Today there is not one battalion, company or platoon that doesn’t have a manpower shortage.

“They tell everyone there’s an 80% response rate, but that’s a lie because a large part of that is made up of reinforcements who come via social media or friends of the soldiers who want to come,” the sergeant explained.

According to the report, the majority of IDF commanders now prefer to recruit soldiers via WhatsApp groups rather than an official military website, with some such groups channeling dozens or even hundreds of wanted ads a day.

Some commanders also appeared to be flouting policy to recruit those they believed best suited to their units.

Haaretz reporters, who responded to wanted ads posted in message groups, found that commanders looking to fill their ranks sometimes expressed open preferences as to respondents’ religious or cultural backgrounds and didn’t always look into their criminal records, contrary to official military policy.

The reporters responded to nine such wanted ads and found that the commanders they connected with were willing to compromise on the conditions of service, for example, inviting soldiers with lower-level combat training than would ordinarily be required to join the unit.

“We really are short on people, everyone who joins helps us. These aren’t the days of the start of the war, when everyone wanted to join up,” one recruiter said.

The reporters also cited wanted ads with explicit, seemingly discriminatory preferences, quoting one that read: “Religious background — obligatory,” and one described “a battalion with a religious character, with an appreciation for the Torah world.”

When asked about these statements, those who posted the ads told the reporters, “We aren’t disqualifying people because they’re not religious, but we prefer to recruit mostly religious people and settlers from Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) for the sake of cohesion and to allow soldiers to preserve their religious lifestyle without disturbance.”

“There are many other reserve units that are a better fit for secular people in the army. If you’re not religious, I recommend you look somewhere else, you won’t get along with us,” the person with whom the reporters spoke added.

While soldiers affiliated with the national religious community have been at the forefront of combat operations, the ultra-Orthodox have continued to vocally resist efforts to draft them to national service, increasing resentment among those who do serve.

Government announces new benefits for reservists

In an apparent bid to sweeten the deal for those who serve, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday that Israel will implement a comprehensive plan to expand benefits for IDF reservists and their families.

“Those who serve more, pay less,” the finance minister said. “Anyone who leaves his family, work and routine to defend the country needs to know that the country stands behind him.”

The plan, developed through the combined efforts of the Defense Ministry and the Finance Ministry, includes an additional NIS 3 billion ($820 million) to enhance recognition and support for reservists, provide financial assistance to their families, and bolster employers who integrate reservists into the workforce, according to the statement.

The plan will feature the launch of a personal digital wallet, which will be loaded based on the number of reserve days served, tax credit points, employer grants and special grants for commanders.

A newly created department within the Defense Ministry, according to the statement, will collaborate with the IDF and government offices to advance legislation, government decisions, and partnerships with local authorities and the private sector, aiming to improve the rights and benefits of reservists.

“The reserve force has carried the burden of Israel’s security since October 7, fighting in Gaza, the north, Judea and Samaria, and across all fronts — a battle that may soon expand again,” said Katz.

According to the Haaretz report, senior officers in the reserves are privately warning that, should the war in Gaza resume, it will be difficult to recruit fighters, with one telling the newspaper: “After more than 200 days in which I commanded hundreds of soldiers, I’m done with reserve duty.”

He continued: “I invite Smotrich and the IDF chief of staff to look at the brigade’s WhatsApp group to understand for themselves the situation of the people there, and whether there’s really the motivation to return to war, like they’re telling the public.”

The officer was responding to a statement by the finance minister to the Kan public broadcaster this week, when Smotrich said: “Certainly we will return to combat in Gaza,” and, “I say to reservists, another mobilization will be required.”

The IDF said in response to the Haaretz report that “the army is committed to the values of equality, in the draft processes for both regular service and the reserves, in coordination with the command of the army and the law,” and said that “with respect to the claims about response rates by reservists. According to IDF data, there’s no drastic change in the percentage of responses, and the units are accomplishing their missions.”