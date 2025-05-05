British police said Monday that they had secured warrants to further question four Iranian men arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences this weekend.
Police arrested five Iranian men aged between 29 and 46 in Saturday’s operation, four of whom were detained under the Terrorism Act, while the fifth was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.
“Warrants of further detention have today (Monday, 5 May) been secured for those four men, meaning they can be detained and questioned until Saturday, 10 May,” said the Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.
The fifth man detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act has been released on bail to a date in May, added the force.
“Our officers and staff are progressing what is a significant and highly complex investigation, and we still have searches and activity underway at multiple addresses across the country,” said Dominic Murphy, head of the Counter Terrorism Command.
“We believe that a specific premises was the target of this suspected plot and Counter Terrorism Policing officers remain in close contact with the affected premises,” he added.
In a separate operation on Saturday, police detained three other men on suspicion of terrorism offenses, two of whom were also Iranian nationals. The arrests were carried out in London, Swindon, and the Greater Manchester area.
According to British media reports, speculation is mounting that those arrested were “hours away” from carrying out an attack on a synagogue. There has been no confirmation of the reports.
According to The Telegraph, “the target may have been a synagogue or another target linked to the Jewish community.” The Daily Mail said a “major attack” was planned.
The embassy of Iran in London did not respond to a request for comment on the arrests.
The arrests come at a time of heightened scrutiny of Iran-backed activities in the UK, with Britain saying it has responded to more than 20 such plots since 2022, and imposing sanctions on a Swedish-based criminal network linked to Iran for targeting Israeli and Jewish interests in Europe.
It’s not (only) about you.
Supporting The Times of Israel isn’t a transaction for an online service, like subscribing to Netflix. The ToI Community is for people like you who care about a common good: ensuring that balanced, responsible coverage of Israel continues to be available to millions across the world, for free.
Sure, we’ll remove all ads from your page and you’ll unlock access to some excellent Community-only content. But your support gives you something more profound than that: the pride of joining something that really matters.
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
You’re a dedicated reader
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel – to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘272776440645465’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);