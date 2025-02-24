Ukraine has restored around half of the power plant capacities destroyed by Russia, a minister said on Monday as the nation marked three years since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion.

“Out of 10 [destroyed] gigawatts, we have brought five back into the system,” said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko at a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government cabinet and the European Commission, which was in Kiev, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that progress was made possible thanks to the support fund for the energy industry of some €1 billion ($1 billion).

Ukraine depends heavily on Western support as it seeks to repel the ongoing Russian invasion.

Russia’s military has targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with powerful and repeated drone and missile attacks, leading to massive power outages in many regions of the country.