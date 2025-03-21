Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy on Friday thanked Germany for the latest multibillion-euro aid package to help Kiev keep up the fight against Russia.

Germany is providing “exactly what Ukraine needs most” to save lives in Ukraine, he wrote in a message published on social media.

He expressed his thanks to Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his likely successor Friedrich Merz. “Thank you, Germany,” Zelensky wrote in German.

“Additional military assistance will help to strengthen our capabilities in air defense, artillery, drones, armored vehicles, demining equipment, and other areas,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on platform X.

“We are grateful to Germany for its strategic investment in fair and long-term peace and security in Ukraine and throughout Europe,” he wrote.

German weapons have already saved thousands of lives in Ukraine, he wrote in his posting, adding: “They will save even more in the current and coming years.”

The Bundestag’s budget committee had earlier approved a package that includes an additional €3 billion ($3.26 billion) for this year and up to €8.3 billion for 2026 to 2029.

Germany’s Ministry of Defence says additional weapons are to be delivered to Ukraine this year. A spokesperson mentioned the air defence system Iris-T, guided missiles, surveillance radars, drones, combat vehicles and small arms.

Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said Germany has provided more than €44 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.