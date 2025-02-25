Ukraine has agreed with the U.S. on a deal to jointly develop its natural resources, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could ease recent tension with President Donald Trump and advance his administration’s goal of a ceasefire with Russia.

Ukraine’s Cabinet is expected to recommend on Wednesday that the deal be signed, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to travel to the U.S. Friday to seal the agreement, the people said.

“I hear that he’s coming on Friday,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday. “Certainly it’s OK with me, if you’d like to, and he would like to sign it together with me. And I understand that’s a big deal.”