UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has raised alarm over the dire state of Gaza, warning that “70 percent of Gaza” is now either under forced Israeli evacuation orders or designated as a military “no-go zone”.

“I’m very concerned as aid continues to be blocked, with devastating consequences. Civilians must be respected & protected at all times, and they must have the basic necessities to survive,” Guterres posted on X.

He also called for the “immediate & unconditional” release of Israeli captives and demanded that a ceasefire be restored “without delay”.

Since early March, aid convoys have been prevented from entering the besieged strip a move that had been widely condemned.