The United Nations said on Thursday that each day of renewed violence in Gaza makes the return of the remaining hostages held there a more distant objective.

U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East Khaled Khiari said the return to hostilities threatens all civilians, including hostages, of whom 24 are thought still to be alive.

“With every passing day, we move further away from the objective of returning the remaining hostages safely to their homes,” Khiari told a U.N. Security Council briefing.

At least 91 more Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday, in addition to hundreds killed since Israeli strikes resumed on Tuesday, Gaza’s health ministry said.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador Danny Danon told the meeting the strikes on what he called Hamas terror targets would continue “until every last hostage is home.”

Acting U.S. Representative to the UN Dorothy Shea blamed Hamas for the resumption of hostilities by “refusing time and time again to accept proposals to extend the ceasefire.”

“President Trump has been clear: Hamas must release all 59 hostages immediately – including American citizens … or pay a steep price,” she said. “We continue to stand with Israel as they defend themselves and push to secure the release of all hostages from Hamas captivity.”

Shea appeared in front of reporters before the Security Council meeting with Eli Sharabi, an Israeli hostage who was released on February 8, only to discover that his British-born wife and two daughters had been killed in the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023.

Sharabi, who also addressed the Security Council, said he had been held mostly underground for 491 days and treated worse than an animal, “chained, starved, and beaten, humiliated.”

“I’ve come back from hell,” he said.

Sharabi said the United Nations and the Red Cross needed to act to bring home the remaining 59 hostages, including the bodies of those killed.

Britain’s deputy U.N. ambassador James Kariuki said London condemned as “unacceptable” a statement from Israeli Defense Minster Israel Katz warning of the total destruction of Gaza.

Kariuki said the January ceasefire deal had “fallen apart” with the Israeli air strikes and Britain urged the sides to urgently return to it as “the best chance we had seen to return the hostages to their families and end the suffering.”

Russia’s representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said there was no justification for Sharabi’s treatment, but continued: “we also grieve over all those who died as a result of the escalation which has been going on for over 18 months now.”

“This endless vicious cycle of violence needs to end,” he said, adding that Russia deeply regretted the resumption of Israeli military operations.

Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour offered condolences to Sharabi and said Palestinians understood his pain, “because we live it, they endure it every day,” while adding:

“If Netanyahu truly cared about the hostages, he would not have shattered the ceasefire that was allowing for their release.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to resume bombardments in Gaza has triggered protests in Israel with a coalition of hostage families and Netanyahu critics regrouping and accusing him of using the Gaza war for political ends.

The war started after Hamas militants attacked Israeli communities in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Gaza health authorities say Israel has killed more than 49,000 Palestinians in the ensuing conflict, which has reduced the enclave to rubble. REUTERS

