Unicef has urgently called for life-saving health supplies to be allowed into Gaza, where nearly 1 million children lack basic survival necessities. Edouard Beigbeder, Unicef’s Middle East and North Africa regional director, stated, “Without aid, children are deprived of essentials yet again.”

Beigbeder, after a four-day mission to Gaza and the West Bank, highlighted over 180,000 doses of childhood vaccines and 20 neonatal ventilators stranded outside Gaza.

“Approximately 4,000 newborns cannot access critical care due to devastated medical facilities,” he said. “Every day without these ventilators, vulnerable lives, especially premature babies in northern Gaza, are lost.”