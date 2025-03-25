Sustainability experts and young changemakers will join Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco for what the University of Brighton describes as “a landmark public event… exploring how our food choices can drive positive environmental change”.

Hosted by The Living Coast UNESCO Biosphere, Nature Starts on Our Plate will welcome experts from across the globe to the University of Brighton to discuss why choosing local, sustainable food matters – for our health, our communities, and the environment.

During the day, the first UNESCO UK Biosphere Youth Forum will take place at the University’s pioneering Wild House, part of the award-winning Waste House, where young changemakers will develop an action plan to strengthen youth engagement in UNESCO Biospheres. Their recommendations will feed directly into the wider Biosphere Network discussions, ensuring young voices shape the future of global sustainability.

Representing the University of Brighton at the inaugural Youth Forum is Robson Peisley, a third-year Ecology and Conservation student who said: “Young people will see first-hand the impact of the twin climate and biodiversity crises. Therefore, we will need to play a key role in restoring our planet and creating a more sustainable future. This forum provides an incredible opportunity to amplify youth voices, and I feel privileged to be representing the University of Brighton in this push for meaningful change. I am excited to collaborate with other young changemakers and to bring fresh ideas to the table for the Living Coast Biosphere and beyond!”

Nature starts on our plate

World-renowned three-Michelin-starred chef and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity, Mauro Colagreco, will join the panel discussion – discussing how the food we eat connects us to nature and our local landscapes.

Passionate about protecting nature through food, Colagreco champions circular gastronomy – a respectful way of cooking that works in harmony with the planet’s natural cycles and contributes to protecting nature and biodiversity through a wide range of concrete actions. One key approach he uses is hyper-seasonality – meaning he only uses ingredients that are at their absolute peak during each season. His restaurant, Mirazur, was named the world’s best in 2019, and is certified “Plastic Free” and as a B Corp – a designation for businesses that meet high social and environmental standards.

Joining Mauro Colagreco on the panel Victoria Williams, Chair of the Brighton & Hove Food Partnership and CEO of Food Matters, Mardi Roberts, Brand Ambassador at Ridgeview Wine estate – B Corp, Paul Loman, Director at the Real Junk Food Project, and Annie Brown, Farmer on the City Downland Estate in the South Downs. Other speakers will include Professor Marc J Metzger, Chair of the UNESCO UK Biospheres network, Martin Harris, Chair of The Living Coast UNESCO Biosphere, Tony Whitbread, Former Chief Executive at Sussex Wildlife Trust, and Sophie Robinson, Land Use Plus Project Manager.

Professor Donna Whitehead, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Brighton, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome global experts to the University to explore the critical connection between food and environmental change. This landmark event perfectly aligns with the University of Brighton’s commitment to sustainability and our role nurturing the next generation of global changemakers.

“Here at Brighton, we equip our students with the skills, knowledge, and critical thinking needed to tackle the world’s biggest challenges, from the climate emergency to global health and social inequities. Through our teaching and research, we’re driving positive, sustainable change in our city, across the UK and around the world.

“We’re especially excited to be hosting the inaugural Youth Forum at our Wild House. Empowering young voices is crucial for creating a sustainable future, and we’re proud to host this event as part of our ongoing mission to inspire action and innovation.”

The event is part of a larger programme marking the bi-annual UK & Irish Biosphere Network meeting, which will see UNESCO representatives, government officials, and technical specialists convene in Brighton for high-level discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities from 26–27 March.

Nature Starts on a Plate, is on 27 March 2025 at the Sallis Benney Theatre at the University of Brighton’s City campus. Free tickets available here.