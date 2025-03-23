Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Want to boost your conversion rates by 30%? A Shopify study says to post better product images.

Bring professional-level editing to your product photos with the Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle. You’ll get not only the app itself but also an instructional course and six sets of add-on files. Valued over $600 altogether, purchasing a lifetime license to the app, course, and add-ons is now just $89.99.

The Luminar Neo app

Tap into your creative side when you use AI-powered photo editing tools to transform your work. With a simple layout and compatibility across Windows and macOS, and as a Photoshop and Lightroom plug-in, Luminar Neo is accessible to anyone.

Get the full version features in this bundle, including things like SkyAI to replace skies in images or the new Background RemovalAI extension.

Learn how to use Luminar Neo

Even if you’re new to the Luminar Neo program, this photo editing bundle is designed for you to learn quickly thanks to the included “Creative Photo Editing Techniques in Luminar Neo” video course. It contains 10 tutorial videos that focus on editing landscapes. Taught by Dutch landscape photographer Albert Dros, you’ll get expert instruction on editing shots of nature and buildings for the most significant impact.

Get the Luminar Neo add-ons

This bundle includes the tools to take your photography projects to the next professional level. These include overlays and look-up-tables (LUTs) in the following add-on packages:

Light Reflections Overlay: 10 light effect overlays

Color Harmony LUTs: 10 LUTs to manipulate color presets for mood

Wintertime Overlay: 10 overlays to evoke winter, including falling snow, flares, and stars

Frosty Winter LUTs: 20 LUTs to add a cold look to wintertime photos

Tranquil Dawn Skies: 25 high-res overlays of sunsets and sunrises, including landscapes from Alaska, Greenland, and Kilimanjaro

Tender Blushing Skies: 25 skies in shades of red, orange, pink, and magenta

Add a flare of drama — or just an edited-in lens flare — to your pro-quality photographs with the Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle now with a best-on-web price of $89.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.