Wrapping up Q4 earnings, we look at the numbers and key takeaways for the finance and hr software stocks, including Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and its peers.

Organizations are constantly looking to improve organizational efficiencies, whether it is financial planning, tax management or payroll. Finance and HR software benefit from the SaaS-ification of businesses, large and small, who much prefer the flexibility of cloud-based, web-browser delivered software paid for on a subscription basis than the hassle and expense of purchasing and managing on-premise enterprise software.

The 14 finance and hr software stocks we track reported a mixed Q4. As a group, revenues beat analysts’ consensus estimates by 1.1% while next quarter’s revenue guidance was 1.4% below.

Amidst this news, share prices of the companies have had a rough stretch. On average, they are down 11.6% since the latest earnings results.

Founded by CEO Jason Gardner in 2009, Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is an innovative card issuer that provides companies with the ability to issue and process virtual, physical, and tokenized credit and debit cards.

Marqeta reported revenues of $135.8 million, up 14.3% year on year. This print exceeded analysts’ expectations by 3%. Overall, it was a very strong quarter for the company with an impressive beat of analysts’ EBITDA estimates and a solid beat of analysts’ total payment volume estimates.

“In 2024, we empowered our customers to achieve significant growth and scale, maintaining both stability and compliance,” said Mike Milotich, Interim CEO at Marqeta.

Marqeta Total Revenue

Interestingly, the stock is up 13.9% since reporting and currently trades at $3.97.

Is now the time to buy Marqeta? Access our full analysis of the earnings results here, it’s free.

Founded by industry veterans Aneel Bushri and Dave Duffield after their former company PeopleSoft was acquired by Oracle in a hostile takeover, Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) provides cloud-based software for organizations to manage and plan finance and human resources.

Workday reported revenues of $2.21 billion, up 15% year on year, outperforming analysts’ expectations by 1.3%. The business had a very strong quarter with a solid beat of analysts’ EBITDA estimates and an impressive beat of analysts’ billings estimates.

Workday Total Revenue

The stock is down 5.8% since reporting. It currently trades at $240.40.

Is now the time to buy Workday? Access our full analysis of the earnings results here, it’s free.

Originally created to process international tuition payments for universities, Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is a cross border payments processor and software platform focusing on complex, high-value transactions like education, healthcare and B2B payments.