Southern California’s recent unusually warm temperatures are expected to ramp up over the next couple of days, the National Weather Service said.

Downtown Los Angeles was about 14 degrees above normal Sunday, reaching 82 degrees. Temperatures could climb into the 90s by Wednesday in the coasts and valleys, according to the weather service’s Monday morning forecast.

The incoming heat is part of a wider national trend.

“Warm weather lovers are in luck as much of the nation will be 10-20 degrees above average,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center posted on X over the weekend. “High temperatures in the 70s and 80s will be possible from the Plains to the Southwest.”

The weather service’s San Diego office said some areas could approach record-breaking heat by Wednesday, including Riverside, Anaheim and El Cajon.

“Regardless of records, unseasonably warm temperatures may affect heat-sensitive populations for all inland areas,” the weather service’s San Diego office said on X.

There’s also a chance it could rain in the Southland by the weekend.

A storm moving across the Pacific Northwest could bring rain to Shasta County and the surrounding area, the National Weather Service said. That moisture could flow south by the weekend.