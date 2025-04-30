In a long-awaited development, the government has submitted a bill to amend a law concerning old rents to the House of Representatives, aiming to address a long-running crisis impacting the lives of millions, both tenants and landlords.

This came after an official announcement by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during a press conference held after the weekly cabinet meeting, stressing that the new amendments will take into account all social dimensions and achieve fair balance between the two parties in the rental relationship.

Madbouly said that the state has complied with the Supreme Constitutional Court ruling requiring Parliament to issue the law before the end of the current legislative term, which reinforces the importance of expediting parliamentary discussion of the draft law.

He added that the government drafted the law in coordination with all relevant ministries and submitted it to Parliament to initiate a broad community discussion that ensures that all views are heard.

Countdown

With the bill referred to the relevant committees, the constitutional deadline of 60 days for issuing the law has begun. This is the mandatory period within which the House of Representatives must complete discussion and vote on the bill.

This deadline represents the final opportunity for Parliament to resolve one of the most complex and influential issues affecting Egyptians in recent years.

Highlights of the amendments

Among the most prominent features of the new draft law is the setting of a new rental value for housing subject to the old rent law, whether in cities or villages, with a transitional period of no less than five years.

During this period, rental values ​​will gradually increase, taking into account the social and economic dimensions of the population.

The Prime Minister emphasized the existence of proposals to regulate this relationship, achieving a proper balance without harming either party.

The draft law also includes regulations that ensure tenants are not immediately evicted or removed, while guaranteeing the right to housing for families in need by integrating them into social housing projects.

Observers viewed this as a humane approach that takes into account the living conditions of many older tenants.

Parliamentary committees begin discussion

After referring the amendments on Old Rent Law to the House of Representatives, House Speaker Hanafi al-Gebaly announced the referral of the two draft laws submitted by the government to the joint committee of the Housing, Public Utilities, and Reconstruction Committee, and the offices of the Local Administration and Constitutional and Legislative Affairs committees.

Gebaly said that Parliament will provide full opportunities for landlords and tenants to express their views with complete transparency.

He emphasized that the draft law will not emerge from the House of Representatives unless it is a balanced legislative formula that guarantees the rights of all.

Gebaly also tasked the joint committee with conducting a comprehensive community dialogue that includes the National Council for Human Rights, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, and some law professors and economic and housing experts.

MPs reassure tenants

MP Ahmed al-Segini, head of the House of Representatives’ Local Administration Committee, confirmed that the new law will not aim to evict or expel tenants at this time, but rather seeks to regulate the legal relationship between the two parties and achieve fair rental values.

“The state, with all its institutions, will not allow anyone to leave their apartment without a solution that takes their circumstances into account.” Segini emphasized that the law will be issued in a manner that balances the requirements of social justice and the economy.

He explained that Parliament maintains complete neutrality between the two parties, and that any legal solution must be accompanied by humanitarian solutions, especially for the elderly and those with limited income.

Segini also emphasized the need to develop a comprehensive government vision before the law is issued.

Edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm