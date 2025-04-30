Shawn Levy’s next project may take him to a galaxy far, far way, but he will soon have a star much closer to home.

The Montreal-born filmmaker, who’s directing the recently announced Star Wars: Starfighter, will be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame this year.

Levy broke out with 2002 teen comedy Big Fat Liar and went on to helm big-budget family films such as the Night at the Museum franchise and action blockbusters including last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. He also produces Netflix’s hit horror series Stranger Things.

He will join previously announced 2025 inductees, including rock band Our Lady Peace, golf star Mike Weir and Four Seasons founder Isadore Sharp.

Walk of Fame CEO Jeffrey Latimer says this year’s nominees have “shaped our cultural identity and elevated our global reputation.”

Film director Shawn Levy, left, and actor Ryan Gosling have a light moment on stage with director Dave Filoni and film producer Kathleen Kennedy during a fan convention called the Star Wars Celebration in Chiba, near Tokyo on Friday. Levy is slated to direct the upcoming Star Wars film starring Gosling, Star Wars: Starfighter. (Hiro Komae/The Associated Press)

The Walk of Fame, which recognizes notable Canadians for their exceptional accomplishments, will honour this year’s inductees at a ceremony in Toronto on June 14.

Other inductees this year include actor Tonya Williams, guitarist Liona Boyd, medical pioneer Dr. Tirone David, War Child Canada founder Dr. Samantha Nutt and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Reacting to the news from Tokyo, where he is promoting the upcoming Star Wars film, Levy said in a video clip that he was “somewhat speechless,” and that the honour was “cooler” than the Hollywood Walk of Fame “’cause it’s Canada.”

“Thank you. This is above and beyond anything I dreamed of, and means the world to me,” he said.

He added that Ryan Gosling, set to star in Star Wars: Starfighter, is also Canadian, quipping that “maybe we can work some kind of two-for-one deal with the Walk of Fame.”