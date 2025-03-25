As wake-up calls go, the alarms don’t get much louder.

US allies see the group chat between top American officials about a planned attack in Yemen that accidentally included a journalist as a jaw-dropping security breach that casts doubt on intelligence-sharing with Washington and the security of joint military operations.

“Scary” and “reckless” was the verdict of one European diplomat about the discussion on the Signal messaging app about strikes on Houthi rebels. Neil Melvin, a security expert at defence think tank the Royal United Services Institute, called it “pretty shocking”.

“It’s some of the most high-ranking US officials seeming to display a complete disregard for the normal security protocols,” he said.

Beyond the security concerns raised by the leaked chat, US officials addressed the country’s transatlantic allies with disdain as Vice-President J.D. Vance complained about “bailing out” Europe and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth slammed “pathetic” European “freeloading”.

The criticism is another blow to a long-standing relationship already strained by US President Donald Trump’s blunt “America First” approach and disregard for friendly nations.

Melvin said that for America’s allies, “the alarm clock’s been ringing for a long time”.