NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. commercial crude oil imports fell last week by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.4 million bpd, the lowest since March 2023, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports from top supplier Canada also fell last week to a two year low of 3.1 million bpd, down 541,000 bpd week-over-week, the data showed.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Scott DiSavino in New York)