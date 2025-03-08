The United States is in a scramble as a record outbreak of bird flu decimates poultry stocks across the country. Egg prices are soaring , with some projections estimating a 41 per cent increase in 2025, and leaving American households reeling.

While Washington is looking abroad for relief, current import sources – Canada, Taiwan, Lithuania and Turkey – may not be enough to stabilise prices of what should be an affordable staple grocery item. Enter Southeast Asia: a region with vast agricultural potential, yet one that remains largely absent from the US’ solution to its egg problem.

Why hasn’t America turned to Asean for egg imports? And more importantly, could this crisis provide the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with an opportunity to become a more strategic agricultural supplier to the world’s largest economy?

The US is literally facing a crisis at the breakfast table. Decision-makers must understand the importance of diversified sources of eggs.

For the average American consumer, an egg shortage is no trivial matter. Whether for breakfast, baking or industrial food production, eggs are essential. Yet, when supply chains are fragile, price shocks can ripple through the economy, exacerbating inflationary pressures .

Historically, the US has been largely self-sufficient in egg production. However, the avian flu outbreak has led to the culling of millions of chickens, forcing supermarkets to ration supplies. The government has had little choice but to expand its import options.