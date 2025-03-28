BELGRADE (Reuters) – The United States Treasury has granted a 30-day extension to the Serbian oil company NIS’s sanctions waiver, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

NIS operates Serbia’s only oil refinery, which has an annual capacity of 4.8 million tons and covers most of the Balkan country’s energy needs.

It is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom Neft and Gazprom.

The waiver had been due to expire at midnight.

“We have received another 30 days of sanctions reprieve for NIS … Thanks to our American partners for understanding,” Vucic said in a post on Instagram.

