Tufts University PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk was granted bail in a hearing in federal court in Vermont on Thursday, a blow to the Trump administration, which had placed her in deportation proceedings.

Judge William Sessions III, who presided over her case, said that the Turkish national’s continued detention could not stand, and “bail was necessary to make the habeas remedy effective”.

During the proceedings that lasted almost three hours, the judge heard from four witnesses presented by Ozturk’s legal team. The government did not bring forth any witnesses.

After the closing remarks, judge Sessions said the court had found Ozturk had sufficiently established all three claims pertaining to her detention.

“Ozturk has raised serious concerns about her health in a sworn affidavit,” he said.

