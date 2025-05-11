David Raya has emerged as shock target to a potential successor to Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid, while Juventus have joined the race to sign Victor Osimhen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s January grades | Women’s January grades

TOP STORIES

– Liverpool boss Slot ‘disappointed’ by Alexander-Arnold exit

– Alonso to leave Leverkusen, Madrid beckons

– Arteta warns Arsenal fans: Finding striker will be tough

Arsenal may face a battle to keep David Raya at the club with Real Madrid reportedly interested. FRANCK FIFE/AFP

TRENDING RUMORS

– Arsenal’s David Raya and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen have emerged as shock targets for Real Madrid, according to The Sun. Madrid view the Premier League goalkeepers as potential long-term successors to Thibaut Courtois, who turns 33 this weekend. Brighton have already lined up several possible candidates to replace Verbruggen should his head get turned by Los Blancos this summer, including Burnley’s James Trafford and Liverpool backup Caoimhín Kelleher. Raya, meanwhile, is regarded by Real Madrid as a trickier deal to pull off, as the 29-year-old is under contract at the Emirates until June 2028.

– Juventus are pursuing a deal to sign Victor Osimhen this summer amid strong interest in the striker from the Premier League, Matteo Moretto reports. The Napoli goal scorer is currently on loan at Galatasaray but is widely expected to complete a permanent move elsewhere when he returns to Italy at the end of the season. According to Moretto, Osimhen has a €75 million release clause, which several European clubs are seemingly willing to trigger. The Nigeria international has impressed in Turkey this season, scoring 24 goals in 28 league matches.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Everton are among the clubs tracking Internazionale defender Yann Bisseck, Rudy Galetti has revealed. The Germany international is appreciated throughout Europe, and Inter Milan could be willing to sanction his exit if a suitable offer arrives in the summer. Bisseck, 24, has been instrumental in his side’s run to the UEFA Champions League final, having featured in every match on the road to Munich. He is under contract at San Siro until June 2029.

– Mjällby prospect Abdoulie Manneh is wanted by Brighton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth, according to the Daily Mirror. The 20-year-old forward has scored seven goals in 12 league matches this season, which has drawn the attention of clubs around Europe. Manneh, who is primarily deployed as a No. 10 by his club side, is valued at £4.25m. He is a Gambia international, having made his senior international debut in 2022 against Guinea-Bissau.

– Borussia Dortmund defender Ramy Bensebaini is very interested in joining Marseille, Footmercato reports. BVB are ready to let him leave the club at the end of the season and could sanction his exit if a bid in the region of €20m arrives. Bensebaini has been mentioned internally at Marseille, who are keen to bolster their defensive line. Former Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte is also under consideration at the Ligue 1 club.