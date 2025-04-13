Iran and the U.S. held “positive” and “constructive” talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene this week, both sides said, a dialogue meant to address Tehran’s escalating nuclear program, with President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal.

“I think we are very close to a basis for negotiations and if we can conclude this basis next week, we’ll have gone a long way and will be able to start real discussions based on that,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told state television.

Araqchi said the talks — a first between Iran and a Trump administration, including his first term in 2017-21 — took place in a “productive, calm and positive atmosphere.”