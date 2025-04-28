US law enforcement and wildlife officials have raided a marine park in Florida following allegations of “animal abuse” at the site.

Four dolphins have died at the Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach in the past year, local media say.

Animal rights activists have recently posted drone footage appearing to show dolphins swimming in murky green tanks on the premises.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said he would “not tolerate any animal abuse”. The BBC has contacted park owners The Dolphin Company for comment.

Florida’s Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) executed a search warrant at Uthmeier’s request, he said in social media post.

The warrant comes after The Dolphin Company apparently prevented FWC rangers from trying to check on the animals, local media reported.

The reports say three dolphins died at the park in October.

A fourth reportedly died earlier this month after hitting its head in the shallow end of a pool while performing tricks for an audience.

According to The Dolphin Company’s website, species held at the park include bottlenose dolphins, rough-toothed dolphins, sea lions, penguins, harbour seals, birds and reptiles.

UrgentSeas, an animal welfare organisation, has voiced concerns about the park.

“We’ve been documenting and publishing videos of Gulf World’s distressing conditions and will continue until those animals are urgently rescued,” UrgentSeas director Phil Demers told the BBC.

“My concern is that those animals will be forced to remain in place as conditions continue to deteriorate,” he said.

This article by Anna Lamche was first published by BBC News on 29 March 2025. Lead Image: Three bottlenose dolphins died at the park in October, local media say. Getty Images.



