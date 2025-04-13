As global stock markets reeled last week following fresh tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the generational divide in investment strategy was starkly on display.

While older investors panicked at dwindling retirement funds, younger investors from Generation Z took to social media to call the moment a “generational opportunity.”

For many, the market crash was not a setback but a clearance sale—and they wasted no time diving in.

Boomers Panic, Gen Z Buys the Dip

The sharp decline across financial markets sent shockwaves through baby boomers who watched retirement nest eggs shrink.

For them, the prospect of delayed retirements and shrinking portfolios felt all too real. Yet, on TikTok and other platforms, Gen Zers were spreading an entirely different message—buy the dip.

A 24-year-old content creator from New York, Piper Cassidy Phillips, posted: “Forget the Sephora sale. The entire stock market is on sale right now.”

Phillips added that she had consulted an AI chatbot for guidance and was reallocating funds toward long-term investments. “I’ll hit the Sephora sale later, but I’m investing first,” she said, as quoted in a report Fortune.

Patience Pays: Young Investors Leverage Time

Younger investors, who have decades before retirement, are more insulated from short-term market swings. They are using the moment not only to invest but to educate others about long-term strategy.

Mia McGrath, a 24-year-old based in London, emphasized the importance of not panicking.

“The market has a 100% recovery rate,” she said in a viral video, citing historical resilience after downturns.

Even though her portfolio was down over $6,500, she stressed that long-term thinking remains key.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Ryan King, a British financial content creator, who revealed he lost nearly £13,000.

“It’s not a real loss unless you sell,” he noted. “This downturn allows me to buy the same assets at cheaper prices.”

Big Gains Amid Chaos

Some Gen Zers have already seen considerable returns thanks to strategic moves during the crash.

A 22-year-old investor, Sierra Aaliyah, claimed to have made $42,000 in under an hour, leveraging extreme volatility. Within two days, she posted another gain of $39,000. Screenshots of her investment account were shared widely online, further fuelling Gen Z’s enthusiasm, as per a report by Fortune.

Others, like investing influencer Elap, used the moment to underscore the importance of consistency and timing.

“This is the biggest opportunity for anyone under 25,” he stated, revealing he had lost over $1,700 in a day but was soon up by several thousand after reinvesting during the downturn.

Investment Mindset Shifting Among the Young

For Gen Z, the market crash is not merely a setback—it is a catalyst for wealth creation.

Aaliyah advised peers to consider index funds like VOO and VTI, or tech stocks like Nvidia and AMD, for long-term value.

“Every time the market crashes, it recovers,” she said. “This isn’t about getting rich overnight—it’s about planting seeds for the future.”

While the older generation reacts with caution, Gen Z is leaning into volatility with optimism and strategy—reshaping how financial resilience is understood across age groups.

FAQs



What triggered the recent stock market crash?

The crash was largely sparked by new tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, which caused global markets to tumble.

How did older investors react to the market downturn?

Many baby boomers were alarmed by the decline in their retirement savings, leading to concern over delayed retirements and financial instability.