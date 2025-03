NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. crude oil production fell by 305,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) to 13.15 million bpd in January, the lowest since February 2024, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.

That was the biggest decline in monthly U.S. oil output since January last year, the data showed. The EIA also lowered its estimate of record U.S. oil production in December by about 40,000 bpd to 13.45 million bpd.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Scott DiSavino in New York)