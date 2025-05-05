The United States has stepped up its military campaign against Yemen, with a White House official confirming that more than 1,000 strikes have so far been carried out.

James Hewitt, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, said Washington remains focused on dismantling the Houthis ability to disrupt maritime routes in the Red Sea.

“The [US President Donald] Trump administration remains committed to ending the Houthis’ capabilities to hijack freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” Hewitt said.

He added that coordination with Israel continues through diplomatic channels.

This comes after a Houthi missile reportedly struck a road near Israel’s main international airport on Sunday. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged retaliation.

The Houthis, aligned with Gaza’s resistance, said they would keep targeting Israeli airports as long as the military campaign in Gaza continues.