US stock market indexes finished solidly higher on Monday as Wall Street greeted more conciliatory signs from the Trump administration on trade, including exemptions for key electronics.

Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.8 percent at 40,524.79. The broad-based S&P 500 also climbed 0.8 percent to 5,405.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.6 percent to 16,831.48.

However, for the year 2025 so far, S&P 500 is down 475.66 points, or 8.1 per cent. Dow Jones is down 2,019.43 points, or 4.7 per cent. Nasdaq is down 2,479.31 points, or 12.8 per cent. Russell 2000 is down 349.28 points, or 15.7 per cent.

Trump has insisted no country will be getting “off the hook” on tariffs, while other members of his administration have said levies on semiconductors are still coming soon.

But shares of Apple, which were battered in the days just after Trump’s April 2 tariff announcement, climbed 3.7 percent. US auto companies including General Motors and Ford also won big gains after Trump said he was “looking at something to help some of the car companies” hit by his 25 percent tariff on all auto imports.

Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs jumped 1.9 percent after reporting better than expected earnings on a jump in equity trading revenues. Computer company Dell also rose about 3 per cent.

Top indexes of the US Stock Market are S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average.

