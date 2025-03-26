Netherlands Issues Travel Advisory

As travelling to the US gets challenging due to stricter rules, the Netherlands and Belgium are the latest two European countries to update their travel advice to caution those who are planning to travel to America, according to a report.

As per Newsweek, the Dutch government foreign ministry’s travel advice portal was updated to warn people who are sexual minority by stating, “Please note that laws and customs in the US towards LGBTQ+ persons may differ from those in the Netherlands,” as quoted in the report.

Previously, the travel advice portal had claimed that the United States laws about LGBTQ+ people were “comparable to those in the Netherlands,” reported Newsweek. The Netherlands is very supportive and has a progressive stance towards LGBTQ+ rights, according to the report.

The Netherlands’ announcement comes amid rising alarm over tighter US border measures and possible issues for LGBTQ+ visitors, as per Newsweek.

The country also issued guidilines for all travellers going to America on an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) or other visa, according to the report. The government cautioned that there are risk of arrest, imprisonment, and deportation if travellers do not follow “strictly” to their stated travel purpose, reported Newsweek.

Live Events



The foreign ministry also mentioned in its travel advisory to “Always make sure you have the proper entry documents. These are carefully checked upon entry. Is something not correct? That may be reason for the US authorities to refuse you entry to the US,” as reported by Newsweek.

Belgium Follows Suit

Even Belgium will soon issue an updated travel advisory for those visiting the United States because of “tightened border controls” and challenges for the LGBTQ+ community, reported Belga News Agency.The new guidelines are expected to highlight that levels of acceptance for gay and transgender people differs significantly across various regions of the United States, according to Newsweek.

Other European Countries Already Issued Warnings

Previously, Germany, France, Finland and Denmark have already updated their travel guidance to mention that visitors to the United States are now required to declare their gender assigned at birth when completing visa or ESTA applications, reported Newsweek.

Even UK has cautioned travelers to follow all the US entry requirements otherwise they might get arrested or be detained for breaking rules, according to the report.

Canada’s Advisory

This week, Canada’s government also warned that, “Canadians and other foreign nationals visiting the United States for periods longer than 30 days must be registered with the United States Government. Failure to comply with the registration requirement could result in penalties, fines, and misdemeanor prosecution,” reported Newsweek.

FAQs

How does the Netherlands’ travel advice differ from before?

Previously, the Dutch government described US LGBTQ+ laws as “comparable” to the Netherlands. Now, the advice cautions travellers that differences exist and advises extra caution when traveling.

Is Belgium also issuing a travel warning for the US?

Yes, Belgium plans to update its travel guidance due to concerns over tightened US border controls and challenges for LGBTQ+ people.

