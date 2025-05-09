Arab sources speaking to al-Arabi al-Jadeed have said Washington is likely to consider waiving the demand for Hamas to disarm in order to arrive at a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas has repeatedly said that laying down its weapons is its red line, until the Israeli occupation ends.

The Trump administration has been eager to resolve the 19-month-long war on Gaza before the US president heads to some Arab gulf nations next week.

The sources also told al-Arabi al-Jadeed that Trump’s inner circle is aware that no military option will help save the Israeli captives in Gaza. The view from within is reportedly that the Israelis are being too pushy with the White House and trying to dictate their terms – something this particular president likely does not appreciate.